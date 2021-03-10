

District Shares Traditional Calendars for Public Comment

Feedback accepted through March 23 for review at March 25 board meeting

Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Board of Education is asking for feedback on the district’s proposed traditional academic calendars for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. Comments regarding these calendars will be accepted during a 14-day public comment period, which will end on March 23, allowing the board to review comments and take a vote on the calendars during its March 25 work session.

The district must meet a state-mandated deadline to submit at calendar for 2021-21 by April 1; however, the calendar may change based on state directives and district initiatives to offset unfinished learning from the pandemic.

“While we are seeking feedback and would like to hear from parents and our community, we don’t advise anyone making based on these draft calendars as we are still dealing with a lot of unknowns, particularly at the state level,” said Nora Carr, chief of staff.

Last spring, the state legislature directed all schools to start a week earlier and added five additional instructional days. Currently, the state legislature is considering summer school legislation. Guilford County Schools and other districts are also seeking more flexibility from state laws governing school start and end dates.

View the proposed calendars by clicking on the links below.

2021-22 calendars:

* Option A<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=254749&MID=8668>

* Option B<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=254750&MID=8668>

2022-23 calendars:

* Option C<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=254751&MID=8668>

* Option D<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=254752&MID=8668>

To share feedback, email gcscomments@gcsnc.com<mailto:gcscomments@gcsnc.com>. Feedback may also be sent by U.S. mail to Calendar Comments, Guilford County Schools, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27401.

GCS’ non-traditional calendars for the next school year are developed and brought to the board for approval after the traditional academic calendar has been finalized.

