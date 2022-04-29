For Immediate Release: April 29, 2022

District Library Media Coordinator Named GCS Employee of the Month

Nancy Cravey honored by her colleagues with 20 nominations

Greensboro, N.C. – Nancy Cravey knows the role of a GCS media specialist. It’s a role in which she excelled during the majority of her 20-year career in the district. Now in a central office position as the district library media coordinator, she is receiving kudos from her colleagues for the wisdom and support she provides to media specialists across the county, earning her the title of May GCS Employee of the Month.

Cravey handles many tasks, from coordinating the Battle of the Books competitions, to leading professional development, to helping ensure that book collections are culturally relevant across the district.

“Nancy is the glue that holds all Library Media Specialists in the county together,” wrote Bonny Allegro, media specialist at Nathanael Greene Elementary, in one of 20 nominations. “She is warm and friendly, which makes her approachable. She is knowledgeable and an expert in her field, which makes her a valuable resource to those of us in school trying to build quality library media programs. She is an advocate for our positions realizing we wear many hats and does her best to support us regardless of the hat we are wearing. Nancy is invaluable to GCS and we are blessed, lucky and fortunate to have her on our team.”

Cravey received a $50 gift card courtesy of the Greensboro Jaycees. During the month of May, her photo will hang at the district’s central offices and at the Greensboro Jaycees office.

