Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party coming to Greensboro Coliseum

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Teresa Franzen

(919) 210-5150

Tfranzen@mindspring.com

Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party Brings the Magic Closer to Fans than Ever Before

New and Innovative Show Concept Utilizes State-of-the-Art Technology and Visually Immersive Performance Elements

Tickets for All-New Show on sale now for Greensboro, November 29-December 2

Greensboro NC, June 26, 2018 – Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party brings the magic closer to fans than ever before through dynamic and immersive moments that take place on the ice, in the air and in the seats. Produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., the worldwide leader in live touring family entertainment, Disney On Ice is once again elevating the ice show experience with brand-new engaging elements that will fascinate both newcomers and seasoned guests alike. Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party visits the Greensboro Coliseum Complex November 29-December 2 for 8 performances. Tickets are now on sale at DisneyOnice.com.

Joined by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, live hosts will enliven the performance space by welcoming everyone into the magical world of Disney On Ice, setting the stage for a participatory adventure. Guests will embark on a search for clues to find Tinker Bell after Captain Hook tries to capture her magic. As each scene unfolds, compelling storytelling will be delivered through multi-level production numbers by skaters, performers and acrobats alike.

As Miguel from Disney●Pixar’s Coco crosses the marigold bridge, he finds himself in the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead. In this culturally rich, vibrantly colorful performance, skeletons atop sway poles swing back and forth over the audience in a dazzling display perfectly suited to this exciting and beautiful celebration of family. Through video projection, Arendelle builds from the ground up, and ice harvesters from Disney’s Frozen use extreme skating to launch themselves from the mountainous, wintry slopes delivering an athletically-driven performance as they chop their way through blocks of ice. The iconic chandelier seen in “Be Our Guest” comes to life as Belle and the enchanted objects from Beauty and the Beast become a rotating carousel using aerial silks and lift upward into the air, mesmerizing onlookers seated above and below.

“Our goal with any show, no matter where you are in the world, is to deliver transformative performances that captivate audiences time and time again. With this production of Disney On Ice, we have brought the magic closer to guests than ever before by having the audience become an integral part of advancing the narrative as each story unfolds,” said Nicole Feld, Executive Vice President and Producer. “We have pushed the action past the ice, expanding the stage beyond our traditional surface. The excitement will not only happen in front of fans, but all around them with characters emerging from the stands in unexpected places for one-on-one delightful moments.”

In a high-energy opening number, Club Mickey Mouse-inspired performers will hype up the crowd through cutting-edge figure skating choreography and hoverboard tricks on the ice. Air tracks will also allow the hilarious pirates aboard the Jolly Roger to flip, tumble and twist to greater heights as they attempt to showcase their talents for Captain Hook. Aerial straps combined with adagio pair skating will elevate Ariel’s transformation from mermaid to human creating a spell-bounding sequence high above the ice with Prince Eric to the classic song, “Kiss The Girl.” Creative costume design and fabrication will enhance the scenes as the ensemble imitate life “Under the Sea” from Disney’s The Little Mermaid and will also give the illusion the ice is enveloped in flames as Moana encounters Te Ka on her daring voyage to restore the heart of Te Fiti.

Mickey’s Search Party will feature a collection of Disney characters fans know and love portrayed by decorated performer-athletes who push the boundaries of what is possible. Their theatrical talent combined with this innovative Disney On Ice production elevates the live entertainment experience and will leave families with memories that will last a lifetime.

Date and Time of Performances:

November 29, 10:40 a.m., 7 p.m., November 30, 7 p.m., December 1, 11 a.m. 3 p.m., 7 p.m., December 2, 1 p.m. 5 p.m.

Tickets start at: $25

To order tickets by phone: (800) 745-3000

To order tickets online: www.ticketmaster.com

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

Visit DisneyOnIce.com for the shows and dates coming to your hometown. Stay current on the latest developments through social media, including instructions on how to access presale codes for future Disney On Ice productions:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DisneyOnIce

Twitter: @DisneyOnIce #DisneyOnIce #MickeysSearchParty @NicoleFeld (Show Producer)

YouTube: www.youtube.com/DisneyOnIce

Instagram: @DisneyOnIce @feld_nicole (Show Producer)

Members of the media should visit www.FeldMediaGuides.com /MickeysSearchParty for more information.

###

About Feld Entertainment

Feld Entertainment(r) is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam(r), Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, DreamWorks Trolls The Experience (coming Fall 2018) and Jurassic World Live (coming Fall 2019). Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com

