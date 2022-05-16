[A picture containing text Description automatically generated]

DISNEY JUNIOR TOUR IS BACK WITH AN ALL-NEW LIVE SHOW COMING TO TANGER CENTER ON NOVEMBER 8

“Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” incorporates characters from Disney Junior’s hit series “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” for the first time as well as Mickey, Minnie, and your other favorite Disney Junior Friends

Presales Begin Tomorrow; Public On-Sale Starts May 20

GREENSBORO – May 16, 2022 – Dress up and join the party with “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” coming to Tanger Center in Greensboro on November 8. The all-new show features the first appearance of characters from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” in addition to Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Alice from Disney Junior’s newest hit series “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery,” live on stage. The immersive, interactive concert experience includes singing, dancing, acrobatics and 3D special effects. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music. In “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza,” Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the Costume Palooza?

Tickets on sale Friday May 20 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com.

The show is brought to you by the creators of the 2x Pollstar nominated “Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour” which sold over 350,000 tickets. The live show is written and directed by Amy Tinkham and produced by Jonathan Shank of Terrapin Station Entertainment. Parents can go to DisneyJuniorTour.com to get more information, view tour dates and purchase tickets.

Spotify Fans First presale begins tomorrow, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Live Nation presale begins tomorrow, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale for Disney Visa Cardmembers and Disney Junior, Marvel, Spider-Man, and Disney Music Group social media followers (Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) begins Wednesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Ticketmaster and select venue presales begin Thursday, May 19 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will also be available for pre-show opportunities including premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and character experiences. Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 20.

“We are going to blow the minds of Disney Junior fans with all the on-stage fun and new songs we have in store for them,” says Jonathan Shank, producer and CEO of Terrapin Station Entertainment. “We are so excited to be working with the Disney Junior team again on this premier preschool production bringing back all the beloved Disney characters, and now, for the first time, ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends’,” says Shank.

“It is great to be able to bring the Disney Junior characters back on the road again, bigger and better, with incredible acrobatics, songs, and dances. We know that families won’t want to miss the chance to see ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends’

perform, as well as Mickey, Minnie, and their favorite Disney Junior pals.” says Jennifer Rogers Doyle, senior vice president, Networks Franchise Management, Integrated Planning, Licensing, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

Follow the tour on social media at @DisneyJuniorTour.

Press Assets Available Here<www.dropbox.com/sh/k6l6pzxkra8akjx/AADxJggGYMZ8keZxcf9lGQsfa?dl=0>

###

About Disney Junior

Part of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution’s Networks, Disney Junior is a global multiplatform brand with content created by Disney Branded Television expressly geared towards preschoolers aged 2-7 and their families. Available as a daily programming block on Disney Channel and a 24-hour channel, available in 77 million homes in the U.S, it has been the #1 preschool channel on TV for 36 straight quarters among kids 2-5, every quarter since it has launched. Home to some of the most cherished programming and franchises for preschoolers, including Emmy(r) Award-winning “Elena of Avalor,” Peabody Award-winning “Doc McStuffins,” and new hit series “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” and “Mickey Mouse Funhouse,” Disney Junior reflects the emotional connection generations of consumers have to Disney storytelling and Disney characters, both classic and contemporary. It invites parents and guardians to join their child in the Disney experience of magical, musical and heartfelt stories and characters while incorporating specific learning and development themes designed for young children.

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world’s most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media.

For more information visit marvel.com<nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.marvel.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7CMTrujillo%40marvel.com%7Cf60868b4d3604c36069b08da225875d1%7C56b731a8a2ac4c32bf6b616810e913c6%7C1%7C0%7C6378…>. (c) 2022 MARVEL

About Terrapin Station Entertainment:

Founded by industry veteran Jonathan Shank in 2020, Terrapin Station Entertainment, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, is an artist management and production company dedicated to helping musicians and brands capitalize on their core audience and shine in the cultural mainstream. With expertise in management, family entertainment, and brand experiences, the Terrapin team strives to ensure that clients achieve their goals. www.terrapinent.com<terrapinent.us1.list-manage.com/track/click?u=b5182bf6937fe929c60e3ca66&id=4dc6252c9b&e=f5ee0e6f4e>

Press Assets Available Here<www.dropbox.com/sh/k6l6pzxkra8akjx/AADxJggGYMZ8keZxcf9lGQsfa?dl=0>

Media Contacts:

Tour Publicity:

John Tellem

Tellem Grody PR

310-210-8779

john@tellemgrodypr.com<mailto:john@tellemgrodypr.com>

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution:

Fonda Berosini

818-441-4983

Fonda.berosini@disney.com<mailto:Fonda.berosini@disney.com>

Disney Junior:

Erica McCearley

818-859-3407

Erica.McCearley@disney.com<mailto:Erica.McCearley@disney.com>

Lauren Hill

Advertising Manager

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Greensboro, NC

www.TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/>