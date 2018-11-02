For Immediate Release: Nov. 2, 2018

Discover your WoW! Helps Students Choose a Career Path

Families invited to special free event on Thursday, Nov. 8

GREENSBORO – What do you want to be when you grow up? For many students, the answer starts to come into focus during the middle and high school years. The courses they take in high school can help them prepare for college and career success, especially in career and technical education<www.gcsnc.com/cte> (CTE).

Families are invited to learn more about what GCS has to offer at Discover your WoW! (World of Work) on Thursday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

Students and their parents can investigate the 14 career clusters<docs.google.com/viewerng/viewer?url=https://www.gcsnc.com//cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/2407/CTE-HS+Programs+by+School-Feb+2018.pdf> taught in GCS, including technology, communications, finance, health science, hospitality, manufacturing and more. Local business leaders in the relevant industries will be on hand to talk about the available jobs in their fields and about what students need to do to prepare for them.

“This event brings students and their families together with the growing industries that we know are looking for qualified workers to fill available, high-paying jobs,” says Vernon McHam, director of CTE business partnerships. “GCS can help prepare them for those jobs, even before they graduate high school.”

This free event is sponsored by Junior Achievement of the Triad, Guilford Education Alliance, Guilford Technical Community College, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce and the Business High Point Chamber of Commerce.

All eighth-grade students will attend the event during the school day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 6-8. Members of the media are also invited. Please contact (336) 574-5730 if you plan to attend.



