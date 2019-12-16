?

Discover Smithsonian’s American Democracy During History Museum Lunch and Learn

GREENSBORO, NC (December 16, 2019) – The Greensboro History Museum is hosting an insider’s introduction to American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith from 12-1 pm, Thursday, December 19 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. Bring a bag lunch and experience this important Smithsonian traveling exhibition with Curator of Community History, Glenn Perkins.

Enjoy a free introduction to the exhibition and the NC Points of Change that connect the American democracy stories to North Carolina. Afterward, there will be an opportunity to tour the exhibition and ask questions of the curators.

Featuring artifacts from the Smithsonian and many other organizations, American Democracy explores the challenges and triumphs that generations of Americans encountered as they sought to create a government based on the sovereignty of the people. It explores the history of citizen participation, debate and compromise from the nation’s formation to today.

American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith was developed by the National Museum of American History and adapted for travel by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. The Greensboro History Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate, is its only location to view the exhibition in the Southeast and it will be in Greensboro through March 29, 2020.

American Democracy launches the Greensboro History Museum’s Project Democracy 20/20 initiative exploring the history of American democracy and its best tool, the vote. Project Democracy 20/20 is made possible in part by funding from the North Carolina Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Other major sponsors include Wells Fargo, CrossComm, Fox Rothschild LLP and the O.Henry Hotel.

The Greensboro History Museum – an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate – shares the city’s compelling history through diverse collections, engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesday–Saturday 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org<www.greensborohistory.org>.

