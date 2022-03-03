[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Discover Greensboro’s Monuments to Women

GREENSBORO, NC (March 3, 2022) – Celebrate International Women’s Day and learn about Greensboro’s Monuments to Women online with the Greensboro History Museum at 12 pm, Tuesday, March 8 on Zoom<us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lPz8vmQvSzGoQ4_2iF4xtA>. Residents are invited to join a conversation about three projects focused on women to be dedicated in the next few months.

Greensboro has statues, markers and memorials dedicated to many men from the past – Nathaniel Greene, William Sidney Porter, Dr. George Simkins, the Greensboro Four – but far fewer to remind us of women from the past. On International Women’s Day learn about a new state highway marker for free-woman of color, Lavina Curry, who supported Freedom Seekers on the Underground Railroad in the New Garden area; a marker and monument recognizing suffragist Gertrude Weil and the establishment of the North Carolina League of Women Voters at the historic Guilford County Courthouse; and the state’s first Women’s Holocaust Memorial, planned for LeBauer Park.

This event is free to view on Zoom<us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lPz8vmQvSzGoQ4_2iF4xtA> as well as the Greensboro History Museum’s YouTube channel. Other programs for Women’s History Month include Lifted Voices: Greensboro Women, Saturday, March 19. Visitors can drop by the museum between 1-4 pm to learn about women’s successes and struggles from costumed interpreters in the museum galleries. Also, the History Notes podcast series is featuring Triad journalists for Women in Media all month long.

The Greensboro History Museum, an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city’s diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesdays–Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org<www.greensborohistory.org>.

