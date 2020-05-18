

For Immediate Release: May 18, 2020

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Director of Communications Named to State Leadership Position

Wanda Edwards joins board of North Carolina School Public Relations Association

Greensboro, N.C. – Wanda Edwards, Guilford County Schools’ director of communications, has been named to the board of the North Carolina School Public Relations Association (NCSPRA), the state’s largest school public relations association. Edwards will assume her new role on June 1, 2020.

Edwards has more than 30 years of communications experience, including nearly five years as the Director of Communications for Guilford County Schools in Greensboro, the third largest district in the state. Since joining the district in 2015, Edwards has led communications efforts involving the search for and installment of a new superintendent, district reorganization, a tornado that destroyed three elementary schools, and a facilities study that indicates more than $2 billion in need.

Edwards has led outreach efforts to increase the district’s faith-based partnerships, and she single-handedly managed the Bikes for Kids program to deliver thousands of bicycles to elementary students at Title I schools. She leads a staff of five, including specialists in media relations, communications and volunteers/partnerships, as well as a two-person team that produces and distributes content for a 24-hour television station and YouTube channel.

“Wanda is an outstanding communicator and an essential part of the district’s communication and leadership teams,” says Nora Carr, chief of staff. “GCS is proud to have a representative of her caliber on the board of NCSPRA. We know she will be an asset to the board and to the school PR practitioners of North Carolina.”

NCSPRA, now celebrating its 50th anniversary, is a chapter of the National School Public Relations Association. The organization serves approximately 60 school districts and 120 members across the state.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C8590317aaf3c4b8fdd0708d7bc90d850%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63718520…>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323