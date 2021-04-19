Dinosaur Adventure coming to Greensboro Coliseum Complex

DINOSAUR ADVENTURE DRIVE-THRU VISITS GREENSBORO, NC

The Greensboro Coliseum will host Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru starting May 14

Greensboro, NC – April 19th, 2021- Dinosaur Adventure and the Greensboro Coliseum Complex have teamed up to transform the grounds into a prehistoric drive-thru experience. From May 14th – 16th and May 19th – 23rd, life-sized, roaring and moving dinosaurs will roam free at the Greensboro Coliseum in this Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru.

Learn more at www.dinosauradventure.com/

For a limited time, guests will have the rare opportunity to encounter their favorite dinosaurs, featuring a 40-foot T-Rex, 30-foot Brachiosaurus, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Velociraptors, and many more! – All from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

In addition to seeing giant dinosaurs, guests will have the option to follow along on a fun and educational audio tour that will guide them on their thrilling journey. Guests can also meet baby dinosaurs up close and take a free family adventure photo.

“We love that we can bring these prehistoric animals to life, and we hope this event will give families a safe and exciting adventure as we work our way back to normalcy” – Sanjay Syal, President & CEO of Pinnacle Production Group

The event runs May 14th – 16th and May 19th – 23rd. All vehicles will follow the same one-way route through the grounds. Tickets are limited and sold on a per day, per time-period basis. Prices start at $49 per vehicle of up to eight people per car. Guests can also purchase an Ultimate Adventure souvenir toy pack for children. Admission tickets and adventure packs will not be sold onsite. Tickets: www.dinosauradventure.com/greensboro/

Greensboro Coliseum Complex – 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403

Friday, May 14th – 1:00pm – 9:00pm

Saturday, May 15th – 9:00am – 9:00pm

Sunday, May 16th – 9:00am – 8:00pm

Wednesday, May 19th – 1:00pm – 8:00pm

Thursday, May 20th – 1:00pm – 8:00pm

Friday, May 21st – 9:00am – 9:00pm

Saturday, May 22nd – 9:00am – 9:00pm

Sunday, May 23rd – 9:00am – 8:00pm

About Pinnacle Production Group

For more than 20 years, Pinnacle Productions Group has delivered over 1,000 shows across ten different industries, including family entertainment. These shows have attracted over 5 million attendees.

For more information about Dinosaur Adventure

Contact: Pinnacle Production Group

Website: www.dinosauradventure.com

E-mail: info@ppgshows.com

Phone: (651) 504-2000

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

336-373-7456

www.GreensboroColiseum.com<www.GreensboroColiseum.com>

