“Defending the Caveman” coming to Greensboro Coliseum Complex March 21-24

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Bill Mann, (646) 269-2562; Bill@theatermogul.com<mailto:Bill@theatermogul.com>

broadway’s wildly popular smash comedy, defending the caveman, comes to GREENSBORO

to tickle funny bones and make peace between the sexes

The longest running solo play in Broadway history comes to Odeon Theatre for five shows only March 21-24 !!

On March 21-24, 2019, Greensboro couples are sure to be roaring with laughter and sharing knowing glances while asking “Could comedy give couples therapy a run for its money?” With hilarious insight on contemporary feminism, masculine sensitivity and the erogenous zone, Defending the Caveman mines the common themes in relationships that go straight through the funny bone and into the heart. Defending the Caveman makes us laugh at ourselves, about all the ways that men and woman fight, laugh and love.

“CAVEMAN is a nationwide comic phenomenon!”

~ The New York Times

“An outrageously funny and surprisingly sweet exploration of the gender gap…”

~ Chicago Sun-Times

“Hysterically Funny! Couples who were seen arguing before the show, stroll out into the night holding hands.”

~Variety

Written by comedian Rob Becker over a three-year period during which he made an informal study of anthropology, prehistory, psychology, sociology and mythology, Defending the Caveman played for two and a half years on Broadway, making it the longest running solo play in Broadway’s history. It’s also the longest running Broadway show in Las Vegas history, currently in its 12th year. It is now a worldwide hit with productions in 47 countries and in 27 languages.

Defending the Caveman offers a hilariously insightful prehistoric look at the original battle of the sexes. Full of wonderful scenarios that celebrate the differences between men and women, Caveman is a must see for anyone who is, has ever been, or would like to be in a relationship. In addition to winning the hearts of audiences worldwide, Caveman has also garnered praise from a multitude of marriage and family therapists across the nation for its humorous exploration of the gender gap.

Defending the Caveman will be performed by Las Vegas Entertainer of the Year and Indianapolis native Kevin Burke. The first actor hand selected by Rob Becker to step into the shoes of the Caveman, Kevin is happy to be in his 15th year with the record breaking comedy.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are on sale now for Defending the Caveman at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com>, charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, March 21 8 p.m.

Friday, March 22 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 4 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 24 2 p.m.

Defending the Caveman is produced by Theater Mogul – a global theatrical production company with shows in more than 47 countries and in 27 different languages. Its offices are in New York City and Zurich, Switzerland.

###

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.