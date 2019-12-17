For Immediate Release: Dec. 17, 2019

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Deena Hayes Elected to Another Term as Board Chairperson

Linda Welborn was elected as the vice board chairperson

Greensboro, N.C. – At Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, Deena Hayes was re-elected by a vote of five to four to another term as the Guilford County Schools Board of Education chairperson.

Hayes was first elected as the board chairperson in the summer of 2018. Hayes has been on the Board of Education since 2002 and has represented District 8 during her more than 15 years on the board.

Hayes is the managing director of the Racial Equity Institute. She was recently awarded the 2019 Benjamin Elijah Mays Lifetime Achievement Award from the National School Boards Association’s Council of Urban Boards of Education. The Benjamin Elijah Mays Lifetime Achievement Award is given to an individual who, through service as a local school board member, has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to representing the educational needs of urban schoolchildren.

Linda Welborn was elected as vice chairperson of the Board of Education by a vote of six to three. Welborn has served on the board since 2012 and represents District 5.

Welborn is a retired technical manager for Lucent Technologies.

