Decorated Swimming Lineup Heads to Greensboro for 2022 Phillips 66 International Team Trials

More than 40 Olympians and 70 National Team members to compete for roster spots

* Event Page<www.usaswimming.org/event/2022/04/26/default-calendar/Phillips-66-International-Team-Trials>

* Psych Sheet<www.usaswimming.org/docs/default-source/default-document-library/phillips-66-international-team-trials-pre-scratch-psych-sheet.pdf>

* Media Credential Application<www.usaswimming.org/about-usas/resources/media-information>

* Tickets<am.ticketmaster.com/greensborocoliseum/buy?filterType=5>

* Streaming & Broadcast Information<www.usaswimming.org/news/2022/04/21/broadcast-information-for-the-2022-phillips-66-international-team-trials>

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Many of the nation’s fastest swimmers will be in action next week in Greensboro, N.C., for the 2022 Phillips 66 International Team Trials. The competition takes place April 26-30 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center and will serve as a selection meet to qualify U.S. swimmers for the 2022 FINA World Championships, which take place June 18 – 25 in Budapest, Hungary; the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, which take place August 24-27 in Honolulu, Hawaii; and as part of the selection for the 2022 Mel Zajac Jr. Invitational, which will be held in Vancouver, Canada from June 3-5.

The five-day competition will play host to 41 U.S. Olympians who combine for 74 total Olympic medals, along with 73 U.S. National Team members and 57 U.S. National Junior Team members vying for roster spots. In total, nearly 450 athletes are expected to dive into the Greensboro Aquatic Center pool.

Headlining those nearly 450 individuals are swimming powerhouses Katie Ledecky (Bethesda, Md./Nation’s Capital/Gator Swim Club) and Caeleb Dressel (Green Gove Springs, Fla./Gator Swim Club) who will be vying for their fifth and second long-course meter World Championships teams, respectively. Ledecky enters the psych sheet as top seed in the 200-, 400-, 800- and 1500-meter freestyle events while Dressel holds the top spot in all 50m and 100m events across the freestyle and butterfly disciplines, while also ranking as the fifth seed in the 200m freestyle.

Ledecky and Dressel swim alongside familiar National Team and Olympic teammates in Lilly King (Evansville, Ind./Indiana Swim Club), Ryan Murphy (Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla./California Aquatics), Hali Flickinger (York, Pa./Sun Devil Swimming) and Bobby Finke (Clearwater, Fla./Gator Swim Club), among others. Recent standouts such as Carson Foster (Montgomery, Ohio/University of Texas), Claire Curzan (Cary, N.C./TAC Titans), Shaine Casas (McAllen, Texas/Longhorn Aquatics) and Brooks Curry (Atlanta, Ga./LSU) will take the blocks in efforts to make the first long course world championships roster of their respective careers.

On the final day of competition, USA Swimming will announce the official U.S. roster for the 2022 FINA World Championships. Rosters for the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships and Mel Zajac Jr. Invitational will be announced at a future date.

For more information on the 2022 Phillips 66 International Team Trials, including detailed roster selection procedures, schedule of events and more, visit www.usaswimming.org/event/2022/04/26/default-calendar/Phillips-66-International-Team-Trials.

