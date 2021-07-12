

For Immediate Release: July 12, 2021

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Deadline to Request Bus Transportation Approaching

The first deadline is on July 14, while the second deadline is on July 19

Greensboro, N.C. – The deadline is quickly approaching for Guilford County Schools’ (GCS) families needing transportation for their student during the 2021-2022 school year.

Students who are new to GCS and beginning school on Aug. 5 or Aug. 9 have until July 14 to request transportation. These are students enrolled at any of the GCS Early/Middle Colleges and Academies as well as students enrolled at GCS extended-year schools. Students at these schools who have changed addresses will also need to fill out a transportation request form.

Students who are new to GCS and beginning school on Aug. 16 or Aug. 23 have until July 19 to request transportation. These are students enrolled in GCS traditional schools or any of the GCS restart schools<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2#calendar1/20210712/month>. Students who attend these schools and have changed addresses will also need to fill out a transportation request form.

Students who received transportation for the 2020-2021 school year and whose addresses remain the same for the 2021-2022 school year do not need to fill out a new transportation request form.

Families only need to fill out a transportation request form if:

* Their student was enrolled in the virtual school last year, but will need transportation this year

* Their student attended school remotely last year and will need transportation this year

* Their family has moved or there has been a change in address for the student

* Their student didn’t need transportation last year, but will need transportation for the 2021-2022 school year

Families needing transportation can use this link<app.perfectforms.com/PresentationServer/Form.aspx/Play/_2IGggMo?f=_2IGggMo> to fill out the form.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools.



