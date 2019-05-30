

For Immediate Release: May 30, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Danielle Elliott Named GCS Volunteer of the Month

Summerfield Elementary PTA President works to make school more inclusive

Greensboro, N.C. – Danielle Elliott wants all parents at Summerfield Elementary to feel welcome. During her time as volunteer and PTA member, she’s worked to introduce new programs designed to build inclusiveness, including Vikings Set Sail, an international night where families can feature their home countries, and Team Dad, a monthly male involvement and lunch series.

She’s been a steady presence at Summerfield Elementary during the past eight years, but she and her family will soon be moving to Texas. It was fitting, then, to recognize her as the June 2019 GCS Volunteer of the Month during her last few weeks in the building.

Elliott was nominated by school assistant Lynne DeVaney, who credits Elliott with launching many of the programs that have made the Summerfield Elementary PTA a state-award winner. Principal Jill Walsh also had high praise for Elliott, saying “She is a go-getter in every sense of the word. What stands out in particular is her commitment to all children and desire to ensure all children have what they need at Summerfield. She has been a true asset to our Summerfield community, and we are so lucky to have her!”

As the GCS Volunteer of the Month, Elliott received a $50 VISA gift card courtesy of Rice Toyota, which has sponsored the program since 2013. During the month of June, her photo will hang at the district’s central offices, at Summerfield Elementary and at Rice Toyota Collision Center on Battleground Avenue.

