

For Immediate Release: July 19, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Custodians, Coaches, School Leaders to Receive Title IX Training

District is state leader in sexual assault prevention training

Greensboro, N.C. – As part of the district’s continued efforts to create a culture of prevention, GCS school leaders will participate in Title IX training this week. Training will be conducted at the GTCC conference center at 7908 Leabourne Road, Colfax, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 20-22.

This week’s sessions will include training for new school support officers, principals and assistant principals about recognizing and preventing sexual assault. All school and district employees, including custodians and athletic coaches, will receive training throughout the year.

“Our district is the state leader in sexual assault prevention training,” says interim chief student services officer Denise Patterson, who will co-lead the training in a train-the-trainer model. “We want to provide ongoing training to our staff about preventing sexual assault, bullying and harassment. We have excellent schools and want our staff to facilitate learning in a thriving environment that will enable success and a positive climate for our students.”

GCS has partnered with the North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=138924&PageID=1> (NCCASA) to facilitate the trainings. Training will continue throughout the year on Title IX documentation and reporting, signs of sex trafficking and other issues.

