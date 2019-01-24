Critical Injuries Crash- Old Oak Ridge Rd

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: R.D. Goad

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4320

Critical Injuries Crash

On 01-24-2019 at 0035hrs Miss Lakira Denise Leak (21yrs old of Winston Salem) was operating her 2003 Honda Accord west in the 5800 block of Old Oak Ridge Rd. Miss Leak lost control of the vehicle, went off the roadway to the right and struck a cluster of trees. Miss Leak was transported to Moses Cone Hospital with life threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition at this time. Investigation is ongoing by Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Team.

# # #

Reese Royal, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]<gpdnet/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.