Crime Stoppers Reward Grows to $3,525 for Finley St. Double Homicide

Update: Anonymous donations increase additional reward to $1,525. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for information that solves this case, bringing the total reward offered to (up to) $3,525.00.

On Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at approximately 3 p.m., police responded to a call at 2101 Finley St. and discovered victims of a double homicide. Police identified the victims as, Shaquanna Hudson (34) and Jermaine Wilson (36), both of which suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

In addition to the Crime Stoppers reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible, an additional reward of $1,525 has been donated by friends and family donors.

If anyone has information regarding this incident please call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or submit a tip online at www.ggcrimestop.org.

You will remain] 100% anonymous.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple Street

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: 336-574-4020

stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/#_blank>

“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

