Crime Stoppers: Missing Person Nikki Shore

On 3/1/2021, Nikki Shore was reported missing. She has not been heard from since 2/22/2021. Nikki Shore resides in Guilford County and was last seen in Greensboro, NC. Ms. Shore is said to be operating her 2011 burgundy Subaru Impreza displaying an unknown paper registration. Ms. Shore is described as 5’2, 130 lbs., gray/brown/ blonde/ and red hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 911 or you can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers @ 336-373-1000 or send us an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com.

Thank you.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: (336) 574-4020

Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>

www.ggcrimestoppers.com<www.ggcrimestoppers.com>

