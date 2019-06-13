Crime Stoppers Attempt to Identify: 2019-0606-158

Posted By: Greensboro 101 June 13, 2019 9:35 am

On June 6, 2019 the pictured subject was involved in a residential breaking and entering in the Auburndale Dr. area of Greensboro. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or send a text to 274637 with keyword Badboyz. Or submit a tip online to www.ggcrimestop.org<www.ggcrimestop.org> All three ways are 100% anonymous!

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator
City of Greensboro, Police Department
Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division
1106 Maple Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
Office: 336-574-4020
stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/#_blank>
“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

