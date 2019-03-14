Crime Stoppers Alert: Walgreens Robbery 03/13/19 (Update)

The attached photographs are of the suspect vehicle from the Walgreens (Cornwallis) robbery from 3/13/19. Two male suspects jumped the pharmacy counter and took a large amount opioids. The suspects were seen getting into this vehicle after the robbery. The suspect vehicle is dark gray in color with dark tinted windows and dark rims. They were last seen traveling southbound on North Elm Street from State Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

