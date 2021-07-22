Crime Stoppers Alert: Up to $7,000 Reward for Solving 2019 Homicide

Case# 2019-0512-029

On May 12, 2019, officers responded to 816 S Elm St, at The Mill club. Police located Tre’vis Hawkins who was suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Tre’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

In addition to the standard Crime Stoppers reward of up to $2,000, the NC Governor’s Office announced on July 21, 2021, the State is offering a reward of UP TO $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

(The reward offered by the Governor’s Office is separate and in addition to the Crime Stoppers reward).

governor.nc.gov/news/governor-offers-reward-information-guilford-county-murder-1

Reward requests sent to the NC Governor’s Office are initiated by the lead detective in an unsolved homicide in which all leads are exhausted and all evidence has been processed.

Thank you.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: (336) 574-4020

Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>

www.ggcrimestoppers.com<www.ggcrimestoppers.com>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.