Crime Stoppers Alert: Theft of Property on UNCG Campus

On May 1, 2019 at approximately 8:30 pm, a larceny occurred on the first floor of the UNCG Gatewood Studio Arts building. The suspect stole a 27-Inch iMac and wireless keyboard which total $4000 and left the building. The suspect was described to be a black male in his early 20’s wearing a grey hat, black hooded short sleeved sweatshirt, grey athletic shorts, white knee pads, and black and white basketball style sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple Street

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: 336-574-4020

stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/#_blank>

“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

