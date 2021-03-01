Crime Stoppers Alert: Theft of Catalytic Converters City-wide

Between October 1, 2020 and Feb 28, 2021, a total of 303 catalytic converters were reported stolen in the city. They have become a hot commodity for thieves because of their value, relative ease to steal (unbolt or cut out), and their lack of identifying markings. If you have any information concerning these thefts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or leave an online tip at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and you could earn a cash reward of up to $2,000 for helping law enforcement solve these incidents!

