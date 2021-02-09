Crime Stoppers Alert: Suspect Vehicle in Fatal Hit & Run

On Mon 2/1/21 at 8:30pm, officers responded to a hit and run involving a pedestrian fatality on Summit Ave near Cody Ave. The suspect vehicle appears to be a white or light color 2015 or newer model Ram 1500 Quad Cab pickup truck with damage to the front right corner headlight assembly. Anyone that witnessed the crash or has information about the suspect vehicle please contact Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual(s) responsible.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: (336) 574-4020

Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>

www.ggcrimestoppers.com<www.ggcrimestoppers.com>

