Crime Stoppers Alert: SunTrust Bank – Adams Farm – Robbery

On May 21, 2018 at approximately 9:15 a.m, an armed robbery occurred at SunTrust Bank located at 5705 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro. The suspect was described as a black male, late thirties to mid forties, and armed with a handgun. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

