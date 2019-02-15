Crime Stoppers Alert: Robbery of the Family Dollar 2/15/19

On February 15, 2018, the pictured subject robbed the Family Dollar located at 2515 Phillips Ave. The suspect was described as a black male, young (15 to 18 years old) and approximately 5’5″ with a thin build.
Please contact Crime Stoppers if you have any information at 336-373-1000.
