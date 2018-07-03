Crime Stoppers Alert: Robbery of Kwik Buy (3104 Randleman Rd)

Crime Stoppers Alert:

The pictured subject was involved in a robbery at the Kwik Buy located at 3104 Randleman Rd. The suspect robbed the clerk at gunpoint and left on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Thank you.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: 336-574-4020 Cell: 336-430-6301

stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.