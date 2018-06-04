Crime Stoppers Alert: Robbery of Groometown Food Lion

The pictured subject was involved in a robbery that occurred at the Food Lion on Groometown Rd. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls/text/online tip will remain anonymous!

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: 336-574-4020 Cell: 336-430-6301

stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov

