Crime Stoppers Alert: Robbery of Groometown Food Lion

The pictured subject was involved in a robbery that occurred at the Food Lion on Groometown Rd. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls/text/online tip will remain anonymous!
Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator
City of Greensboro, Police Department
1106 Maple St.
Greensboro, NC 27405
Office: 336-574-4020 Cell: 336-430-6301
stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov
