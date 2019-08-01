Crime Stoppers Alert: Robbery of Great Stops, N. Church St.

The pictured subject was involved in an attempted armed robbery at Great Stops (N. Church St.) on 7/31/2019. The suspect also assaulted the clerk and then fled the scene with an accomplice. If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip.

