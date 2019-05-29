Crime Stoppers Alert: Robbery of Family Dollar

The pictured subject is responsible for several commercial robberies. On May 27, 2019 this subject entered the Family Dollar, located at 611 Martin Luther King Jr Dr and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. He is described as a black male between 5’7″ and 5’8″ tall. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls/texts/online tips will remain anonymous.
Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator
City of Greensboro, Police Department
Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division
1106 Maple Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
Office: 336-574-4020
stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/#_blank>
