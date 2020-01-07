Crime Stoppers Alert: Robbery of Dollar General 12/20/19

On December 20, 2019 at 9:15pm, the three pictured subjects were involved in the armed commercial robbery of the Dollar General located at 5205 Burlington Rd. If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple Street

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: 336-574-4020

stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/#_blank>

“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

