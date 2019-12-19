Crime Stoppers Alert: Robbery of Boost Mobile Case# 2019-1218-107

The three subjects in these photographs are responsible for an armed robbery that occurred at the Boost Mobile located in the 2100 block of E. Cone Blvd on December 18, 2019. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or send an anonymous tip through p3tips.com<p3tips.com/?fbclid=IwAR0v6HYBZRktlNhcxSm42WHIcMduSp5RFf7ePCM70L6t718ZDqKT1gOAz4w>

The video surveillance footage is too large to send via email but the video is posted on the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers Facebook page: ggcrimestoppers

Thank you!

The attached photographs are of the suspects from the Boost Mobile robbery, 2103 E Cone Blvd (2019-1218-107). If anyone is familiar with them please advise.

