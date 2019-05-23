Crime Stoppers Alert: Robbery of Advance Auto

Posted By: Greensboro 101 May 23, 2019 9:15 am

On May 22, 2019 the pictured subject robbed the Advance Auto located at 3101 Randleman Rd. He was described as a black male armed with a semi-automatic handgun. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. All calls/texts/online tips will remain anonymous!
Thank you.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator
City of Greensboro, Police Department
Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division
1106 Maple Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
Office: 336-574-4020
stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/#_blank>
“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon 20190522229.docx
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE