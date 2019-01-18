Crime Stoppers Alert: Robbery at Summit Ave McDonald’s

A heavy set male subject entered the McDonalds at 1101 Summit Avenue on 01/05/2019. When the cashier opened the register, the subject reached across the register and began removing money. While taking the money he threatened to hurt the clerk. The subject was last seen walking from the business. Police are seeking assistance from the public in solving this case. Please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 if you have any information.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: 336-574-4020 Cell: 336-430-6301

stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov

