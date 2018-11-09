Crime Stoppers Alert: Pharmacy Robbery Suspect 11/9/18

On November 9, 2018 the pictured subject conducted a robbery of a pharmacy located on E. Cornwallis Drive. If anyone has information please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or text 274637 and keyword Badboyz and your tip or log onto www.ggcrimestop.org<www.ggcrimestop.org> to submit your tip online. All three methods are 100% anonymous!

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: 336-574-4020 Cell: 336-430-6301

stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov

