Crime Stoppers Alert: Missing Person Rysyrus Whitehurst

Rysyrus Whitehurst, age 20, was last seen in Greensboro on January 5, 2022 around 11:00pm, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and grey and black Yeezy 700s. He is described as having a full beard and short curly hair. Whitehurst has three tattoos: a money bag on his right forearm; “JGM” on his right forearm, and “NA55” on his right arm. Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers @ 336-373-1000 or send us an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com.

