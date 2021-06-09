Crime Stoppers Alert : Missing Person Dakota Davis

On 06/08/21, Dakota Davis was reported missing from Greensboro, after being seen in the area of Tillman Ave/ N English St on foot. Dakota is described as 5’4, 166 lbs, brown eyes, with black “pom pom” styled hair, 1/2″ scar on upper left lip, partial shaved right eyebrow. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, pink pants and a pink book bag.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact:

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers @ 336-373-1000 or Send us an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com.

Crime Stoppers does not pay cash rewards for tips on missing persons, unless criminal charges are filed.

