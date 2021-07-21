Crime Stoppers Alert: Missing Person Alan Tran

Missing Person: Alan Aidan Tran

Alan Tran was last seen at his residence in Greensboro on July 19, 2021 around 2:00 pm. He drives a white Dodge Charger. He was last seen wearing black clothing and black Crocs and is described as 5’4″ tall and having a slim build.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact:

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers @ 336-373-1000 or send an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not pay cash rewards for tips on missing persons, unless criminal charges are filed.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: (336) 574-4020

Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>

www.ggcrimestoppers.com<www.ggcrimestoppers.com>

“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

