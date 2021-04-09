Crime Stoppers Alert: Missing Juveniles

On 04/03/21, two juvenile females left the area of Overland Heights. Direction and mode of travel is unknown at this time. The juveniles are related and are likely to still be together.

* Elvira Pedraza Muniz (age 15) is described as 5’5, 140lbs with a medium build, long black hair and brown eyes.

* Joselyn Arellano (age 11) is described as 4’11, 130lbs with a medium build, olive skin, long brown hair and brown eyes.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these juveniles, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or leave a tip at p3tips.com. Citizens may also call the Greensboro Police Department non-emergency line at 336-373-2222.

Thank you.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: (336) 574-4020

Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>

www.ggcrimestoppers.com<www.ggcrimestoppers.com>

