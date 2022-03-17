Crime Stoppers Alert: March 10th Homicide – Info Wanted

On Thursday, March 10, 2022, at approximately 1:30am, Greensboro Police Officers located Mark Anthony Gilbert, Jr. at 603 W. Terrell Street Greensboro, NC, deceased. The death of Mr. Gilbert has been ruled a homicide by the NC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office. Detectives are attempting to locate a vehicle in regards to the investigation. The vehicle is described as a 2010 dark grey Chrysler 300 Touring sedan NC plate # JHH-1707. The vehicle has no rear view mirror, a dent in the lower right back bumper, and the plastic skid plate is hanging down from underneath the front bumper.

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. Earn a cash reward of up to $5,000 for helping law enforcement solve this case.

Thank you.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: (336) 574-4020

Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>

www.ggcrimestoppers.com<www.ggcrimestoppers.com/>

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”