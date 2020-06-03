Crime Stoppers Alert: Info Wanted on May 31st Incidents

On 5/31/20, the ABC store located at 2417-C Lawndale Dr and the Target located at 2701 Lawndale Drive were looted by multiple subjects. Surveillance camera captured multiple subjects breaking into both businesses. Two vehicles were observed at both locations, a Red 4 door Honda Accord EX (2003-2005 model) and a dark 4 door sedan, possibly a Pontiac G6 GT (2005-2009 model) with a sunroof. The Mattress Firm located at 2643 Lawndale Dr was set ablaze and was totally destroyed during the same time frame.

Please contact Crime Stoppers if you have any information. We will keep you anonymous. You can call us or go online to leave a tip at P3tips.com<p3tips.com/?fbclid=IwAR3mVta3CuWOcqXVsr1Y0st8vL5I3yMzZ0IgAVsvULSgf6p1dVqdqCydya8>

