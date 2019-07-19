Crime Stoppers Alert: Info Wanted on Fatal Hit & Run

The pictured green vehicle was involved in a fatal hit and run at the intersection of McConnell Rd/S. English St on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Anyone with information on this vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
