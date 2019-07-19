Crime Stoppers Alert: Info Wanted on Fatal Hit & Run

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 19, 2019 3:18 pm

The pictured green vehicle was involved in a fatal hit and run at the intersection of McConnell Rd/S. English St on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Anyone with information on this vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Thank you.
Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator
City of Greensboro, Police Department
Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division
1106 Maple Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
Office: 336-574-4020
stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/#_blank>
“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon 20190718080.docx
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE