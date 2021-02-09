Crime Stoppers Alert: Info Wanted in Unsolved Homicide of Darrick Kelly

On January 2, 2021, officers responded to a person lying in the street at 207 Shaw St. Police located Darrick Kelly who was suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Kelly’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual(s) responsible.

