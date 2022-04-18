Crime Stoppers Alert: Info Wanted in April 12th Fatal Hit & Run

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. Earn a cash reward of up to $5,000 for helping law enforcement solve this case!
Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator
City of Greensboro, Police Department
Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division
1106 Maple St.
Greensboro, NC 27405
Office: (336) 574-4020
Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>
www.ggcrimestoppers.com<www.ggcrimestoppers.com/>
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”