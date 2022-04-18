Crime Stoppers Alert: Info Wanted in April 12th Fatal Hit & Run

On Tuesday 04-12-2022 at approximately 7:00am, a fatal hit and run collision occurred at I-40 East and Sandy Ridge Rd. The suspect vehicle is described as a black four door sedan (possibly a BMW) 2010-2015 year model and has dark tinted windows. The suspect vehicle should have damage along the right passenger side of the vehicle.

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. Earn a cash reward of up to $5,000 for helping law enforcement solve this case!

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

