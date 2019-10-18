Crime Stoppers Alert: Info Wanted in 2013 Homicide of Mildred Martin

This October marks the 6th anniversary for the homicide of Mrs. Mildred Martin. Mrs. Martin was a 72 year old mother, grandmother, foster parent who returned to her home in the Hyalyn Court area shortly after 3:15 pm on October 8, 2013. She entered her home and it is believed someone she knew or was comfortable with entered her home a short time later and killed Mrs. Mildred Martin. The suspect(s) stole her TV and her vehicle along with some other items. The person(s) left the home shortly after 5 pm on the same date. Her car a white, 2012 Mazda 6, was dumped in the parking lot of 901 South Elm Street in an area known as “the wash pit”. The Greensboro Police Department is still seeking information about the case and information from persons or former foster children of hers who may have knowledge or could provide background information on Ms. Martin. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

