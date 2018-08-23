Crime Stoppers Alert: Homicide of Hassan Elgaali

Information Wanted:

Hassan Elgaali (20), who went by the stage name Neffo, was shot and killed on Sunday, August 12, 2018 around 1:00 AM just after performing at a house party at 3446 Randleman Rd. Another victim was also shot at the event, but was treated and released from a local hospital.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information, photographs, or videos from the event, especially those who were, at any time, at the event on Randleman Rd to contact Detective Wiley (336) 641-5773 or to call Crime Stoppers. All calls to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous! Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible.

For questions about this incident, please contact Detective Wiley at (336) 641-5773. Thank you!

