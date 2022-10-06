Crime Stoppers Alert: Homicide of Camren Cole

Unsolved Homicide: Up to $5,000 RewardVictim: Camren Cole

On September 29, 2022 at 8:50pm officers responded to a shooting at 823 Glenwood Ave and located Camren Cole. Camren died from his injuries. Camren’s death is now being investigated as a homicide.

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<p3tips.com/?fbclid=IwAR3h6tLelZESUWCrV9NEncxlpkKCnxPa5fMDDhcujGtISuTkjiu4R_1nVfY> to submit a web tip. Earn a cash reward of up to $5,000 for helping law enforcement solve this case!

Thank you.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: (336) 574-4020

Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>

www.ggcrimestoppers.com<www.ggcrimestoppers.com/>

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”