Crime Stoppers Alert: Hit and Run Crash of Pedestrian – Injury

On February 13, 2021 at 8:40pm, a late model dark colored Dodge Challenger struck a pedestrian and downed tree debris on Brightwood School Rd. The vehicle should have front end and/or underneath damage from driving through tree debris in the roadway. Anyone that witnessed the crash or has information about the suspect vehicle, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or visit P3tips.com<l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2FP3tips.com%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1cbQtJ2q0EnJwjCUIAV1RqPeFjPyLSk1WxOJuVWk_y8IMspcC0xkI-7zI&h=AT3K_6Y2SrLTekAuiKKCxSJ_fXoFQcO0FocT9L8jm7zyzOLZwA-Nbc_zLjnyjdGosSG6TkSY…> or submit a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app.

All three ways are 100% anonymous.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: (336) 574-4020

Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org>

“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.