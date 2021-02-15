Crime Stoppers Alert: Hit and Run Crash of Pedestrian – Injury

Posted By: Greensboro 101 February 15, 2021 3:58 pm

On February 13, 2021 at 8:40pm, a late model dark colored Dodge Challenger struck a pedestrian and downed tree debris on Brightwood School Rd. The vehicle should have front end and/or underneath damage from driving through tree debris in the roadway. Anyone that witnessed the crash or has information about the suspect vehicle, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or visit P3tips.com<l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2FP3tips.com%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1cbQtJ2q0EnJwjCUIAV1RqPeFjPyLSk1WxOJuVWk_y8IMspcC0xkI-7zI&h=AT3K_6Y2SrLTekAuiKKCxSJ_fXoFQcO0FocT9L8jm7zyzOLZwA-Nbc_zLjnyjdGosSG6TkSY…> or submit a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app.
All three ways are 100% anonymous.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator
City of Greensboro, Police Department
Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division
1106 Maple St.
Greensboro, NC 27405
Office: (336) 574-4020
Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org>
“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

