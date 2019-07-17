Crime Stoppers Alert: Fatal Hit and Run

On July 14, 2019 at approximately 10:34pm, a pedestrian was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle at the E. Cone Blvd/Sands Dr intersection. Detectives have determined the suspect vehicle may possibly be a 1999-2002 model Chevrolet Silverado (unknown color) or a 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe (unknown color). The suspect vehicle may possibly have damage to the upper right headlight. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls will remain anonymous!

