Crime Stoppers Alert: Fatal Hit and Run

On July 14, 2019 at approximately 10:34pm, a pedestrian was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle at the E. Cone Blvd/Sands Dr intersection. Detectives have determined the suspect vehicle may possibly be a 1999-2002 model Chevrolet Silverado (unknown color) or a 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe (unknown color). The suspect vehicle may possibly have damage to the upper right headlight. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls will remain anonymous!
Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator
City of Greensboro, Police Department
Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division
1106 Maple Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
Office: 336-574-4020
stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/#_blank>
