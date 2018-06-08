Crime Stoppers Alert: Dollar General Robbery 6/8/18

On Friday, June 8, 2018 the pictured subjects were involved in a robbery that occurred at the Dollar General located at 2010 Randleman Rd. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. All calls will remain anonymous!

